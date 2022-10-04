Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $91.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.46.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight
In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Church & Dwight Price Performance
Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $90.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
Church & Dwight Company Profile
Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.
