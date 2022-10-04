Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 35,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 189,622 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.83.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 91.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

