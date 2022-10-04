CIBC Trims Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Target Price to C$19.25

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Up 5.7 %

TSE AD.UN traded up C$0.86 on Tuesday, hitting C$16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 91,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,213. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.61 and a 52-week high of C$20.77. The stock has a market cap of C$726.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.