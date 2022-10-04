Citigroup Cuts Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target to $9.50

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

Ecovyst Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE ECVT opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecovyst

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $100,206.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,415.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski acquired 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $100,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 454,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,415.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,085.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,906 in the last three months. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecovyst

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 576.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

