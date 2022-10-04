Citigroup Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $48.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s current price.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Olin will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Olin by 36.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Olin by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Olin by 37.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 547.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

