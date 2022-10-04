Citigroup Lowers Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $215.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.37.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Shares of SHW stock opened at $214.38 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $204.57 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.
