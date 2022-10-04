Citigroup Lowers Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target to $1.00

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $1.90 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Venator Materials from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $0.60 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Venator Materials Stock Performance

Venator Materials stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.20. Venator Materials has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venator Materials

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.66 million. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

