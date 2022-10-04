CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in September

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,700 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 422,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut CNFinance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of CNFinance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNF. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CNFinance by 53.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in CNFinance during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNFinance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 784,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,177 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in CNFinance by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,584,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 56,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CNFinance by 54.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CNF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.57. 30,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,656. The company has a current ratio of 531.87, a quick ratio of 482.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.26 million, a P/E ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. CNFinance had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

CNFinance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Further Reading

