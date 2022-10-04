Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Reduced by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.76. 179,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,125. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $57.42 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

