Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 808,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $51,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 161,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.4% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 227,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:CNS opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.64%.

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,076,184 shares in the company, valued at $83,059,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,035.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,492 in the last three months. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

