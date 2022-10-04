Colgate-Palmolive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,896 call options on the company. This is an increase of 79% compared to the average volume of 4,422 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,414,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $71.80. The company had a trading volume of 124,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,795. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.21.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

