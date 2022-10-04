Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.53.

Comerica Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of CMA traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77. Comerica has a 52-week low of $70.64 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 30.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,759 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Comerica by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

