Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 24,182 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,446.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,337 shares of company stock worth $336,801. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $58.80.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.