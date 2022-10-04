Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.
About Invesco Preferred ETF
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
