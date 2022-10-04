Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.