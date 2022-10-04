Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.72 million.

CCSI traded up 2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,149. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of 37.75 and a 52-week high of 69.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is 51.15.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.12 by 0.12. The business had revenue of 93.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 94.00 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 141.93% and a net margin of 15.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $104,765,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $38,562,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,250,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $19,200,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

