ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Piotr Szulczewski Sells 139,027 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 139,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $111,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,044,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,035,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,280,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $1,011,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $372,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $352,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,112.92.

On Friday, September 16th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $607,028.18.

On Monday, September 19th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 19,085 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $18,703.30.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 407,341 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $452,148.51.

On Monday, September 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,100,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $1,397,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $935,541.54.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $634,991.70.

Shares of WISH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,397,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,195,318. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $547.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 18.6% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in ContextLogic by 20.0% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 3.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

