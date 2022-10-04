Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,841 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,941,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 484,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,175 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,266,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. 287,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,599. The stock has a market cap of $100.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.48. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 86.67% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $605.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

