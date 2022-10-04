Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$2.35 Price Target at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.35 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMMC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Haywood Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.60.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$1.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$354.89 million and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.26. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$4.38.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

