Corbenic Partners LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 345,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Alphabet stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.15. 1,103,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,480,130. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average is $116.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,640 shares of company stock worth $8,330,729 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

