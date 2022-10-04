Corbenic Partners LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.95. The company had a trading volume of 140,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,381. The company has a market capitalization of $363.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

