Corbenic Partners LLC Has $8.05 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Corbenic Partners LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.1% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.78. The company had a trading volume of 177,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.80. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

