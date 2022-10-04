Corbenic Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Corbenic Partners LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 5.9% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,047. The stock has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.