Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Down 12.8% in September

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 5,450,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 428,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 662,216 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 249,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 111.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 201,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 106,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,260. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $687.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

