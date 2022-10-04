Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-$2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.40 billion-$17.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.34 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $3.70-$4.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group raised their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Corteva Trading Up 2.6 %

CTVA stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.69. 18,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,620. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16. Corteva has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

