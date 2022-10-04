Cottage Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $290.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

