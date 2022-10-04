Cottage Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after buying an additional 543,533 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Up 2.4 %

Boeing stock opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.05. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

