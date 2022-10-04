Cottage Street Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $225.67 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.83.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

