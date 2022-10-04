Cottage Street Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $278.72 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $267.10 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.32.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

