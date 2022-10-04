Cottage Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its stake in 3M by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 4,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in 3M by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.34. 3M has a 1 year low of $110.39 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

