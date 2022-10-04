Counterparty Price Hits $3.90 on Top Exchanges (XCP)

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Counterparty has a total market cap of $10.15 million and approximately $38,919.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00020001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00068883 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10530514 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Counterparty

XCP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,599,533 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counterparty is not a traditional cryptocurrency and is more of a payment network – using bitcoin as the transport layer.Counterparty is a free and open platform that puts powerful financial tools in the hands of everyone with an Internet connection. By harnessing the power of the Bitcoin network, Counterparty creates a robust and secure marketplace directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, extending Bitcoin’s functionality from a peer-to-peer payment network into a full fledged peer-to-peer financial platform.In addition to sending money without third-party intermediation, you can trade, do business, and engage in advanced financial contracts without having to trust anyone else to hold your funds or do your accounting. Along with the Counterparty protocol, the platform consists of the native XCP token to perform advanced operations, and the secure, browser-based Counterwallet to provide the functionality.What is Proof of Burn (PoB)?Proof of burn (POB) is an alternative consensus algorithm that tries to address the high energy consumption issue of a POW system.POB is often called a POW system without energy waste. It operates on the principle of allowing miners to “burn” virtual currency tokens. They are then granted the right to write blocks in proportion to the coins burnt.Balances in Counterparty’s native currency, ‘XCP’, will be initialised by ‘burning’ bitcoins in miners’ fees during a particular period of time using a burn message type. The number of XCP earned per bitcoin is calculated thus:XCP_EARNED = BTC_BURNED * (1000 * (1 + .5 * ((END_BLOCK – CURRENT_BLOCK) / (END_BLOCK – START_BLOCK)) ))END_BLOCK is the block after which the burn period is over (block #283810) and START_BLOCK is the block with which the burn period begins (block #278310). The earlier the burn, the better the price, which may be between 1000 and 1500 XCP/BTC.Burn messages have precisely the string ‘ProofOfBurn’ stored in the OP_RETURN output.new data‐less burnburn period is over”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

