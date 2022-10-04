Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.31 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.35.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $259.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,440 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Coupa Software by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

