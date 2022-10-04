Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Trading 8.2% Higher

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.92. 70,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,141,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.99.

Coupang Stock Up 11.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Coupang by 70.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,288,000 after buying an additional 45,751,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Coupang by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,332,000 after buying an additional 5,919,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,328,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,937,000 after buying an additional 906,883 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology raised its stake in Coupang by 48.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,579,000 after buying an additional 7,816,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Coupang by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,510,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,873,000 after buying an additional 174,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

