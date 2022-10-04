Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Short Interest Update

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Insider Activity at Covetrus
In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $110,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,780 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covetrus
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Covetrus by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Covetrus Stock Performance
CVET remained flat at $20.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,114. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $21.20.
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covetrus (CVET)
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.