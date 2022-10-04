Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,900 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 762,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 159,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crane Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Crane stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.34. 169,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

