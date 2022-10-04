Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Man Group (LON:EMG)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 322 ($3.89) to GBX 313 ($3.78) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 293.50 ($3.55).

LON EMG opened at GBX 226.90 ($2.74) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 244.23. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 277 ($3.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 630.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

