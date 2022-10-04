Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Short Interest Update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $102,167.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 264,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,950.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $79,842.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,031,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $102,167.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 264,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,950.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,124 shares of company stock worth $736,348 in the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. 16,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,158. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Recommended Stories

