Critical Survey: ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) versus Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global -26.87% -7.12% -1.45% Algonquin Power & Utilities 8.27% 7.04% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million 2.83 -$211.00 million ($1.05) -6.13 Algonquin Power & Utilities $2.29 billion 3.47 $264.86 million $0.30 39.20

Volatility & Risk

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global. ReNew Energy Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algonquin Power & Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.5% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ReNew Energy Global and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 5 3 0 2.38

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.98%. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus price target of $16.29, suggesting a potential upside of 38.48%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats ReNew Energy Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda. Its utilities provide distribution services to approximately 1,093,000 customer connections in the electric, natural gas, and water and wastewater sectors The Renewable Energy Group segment generates and sells electrical energy, capacity, ancillary products, and renewable attributes produced by its portfolio of renewable and clean power generation facilities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities; and owns and operates a portfolio of clean energy and water infrastructure assets. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

