Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Down 13.1% in September

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

CRT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,513. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 283.56% and a net margin of 91.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.86%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

