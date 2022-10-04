Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Price Hits $2.95 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00015036 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a total market cap of $30,088.12 and $197.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded up 52% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004075 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Crypto Kombat
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,216 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Crypto Kombat
