CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Trading Down 19.4%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating) shares dropped 19.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Trading Down 19.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

(Get Rating)

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.