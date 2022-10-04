Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in September

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,500 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 449,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 585.0 days.

Daifuku Price Performance

OTCMKTS DAIUF opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34. Daifuku has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $94.51.

Daifuku Company Profile

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

