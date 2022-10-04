Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $20.06

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.06, but opened at $19.57. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 2,638 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAWN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $2,512,708.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,469,887 shares in the company, valued at $224,246,924.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $2,512,708.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,469,887 shares in the company, valued at $224,246,924.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,225,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,257,430 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,175. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

