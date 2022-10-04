DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Short Interest Update

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $107,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.87. 24,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,525. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.52. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

About DCP Midstream

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.