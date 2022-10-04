Decentraland (MANA) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $162.54 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00003461 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,502,427 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485191/decentraland-whitepaper.pdf. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentraland Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.