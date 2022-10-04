Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 738,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Denny’s to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of DENN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 12,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,621. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $566.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 53.52% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 37,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,509 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 105,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

