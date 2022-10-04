Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.6 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Design Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. 5,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,778. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74.
Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics Company Profile
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
