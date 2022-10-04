Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.6 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. 5,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,778. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 345,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Design Therapeutics by 68.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Design Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in Design Therapeutics by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

