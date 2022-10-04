Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Target Price to GBX 7,700

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 7,700 ($93.04) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($120.83) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,890 ($107.42) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($124.46) to £105 ($126.87) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,321.43 ($112.63).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,640 ($92.32) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,612 ($104.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £42.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4,534.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,041.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,774.40.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 31.70 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is presently 56.55%.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

