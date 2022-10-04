Digital Fitness Price Reaches $0.0674 on Exchanges (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $179,206.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fitness alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness launched on March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Digital Fitness’ official website is 360wellness.io/defit. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fitness should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fitness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.