Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Shares Up 3.3%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.30 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.30 ($0.11). 199,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 242,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Digitalbox Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of £10.97 million and a PE ratio of 33.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.85.

Digitalbox Company Profile

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

