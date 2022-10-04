Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 1,404.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DFAE stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.

